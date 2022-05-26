Schroder Investment Management Group Has $31.01 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,082 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $31,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

