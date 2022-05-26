Schroder Investment Management Group Has $36.34 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after buying an additional 368,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

