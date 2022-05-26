Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275,063 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

T stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.