Schroder Investment Management Group Has $44.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.