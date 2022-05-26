Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 157,487 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $38,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 230,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

