Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its position in Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

