Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 553.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seeing Machines stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

