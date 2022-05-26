Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.15 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $19.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 192,975 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. 2,312,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

