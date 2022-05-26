Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $7.47. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 551,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

