Setareh Seyedkazemi Acquires 20,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Setareh Seyedkazemi bought 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

