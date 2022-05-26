Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $98,471.64 and approximately $765.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 370.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

