Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 74.7%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -1.28. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies (Get Rating)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.