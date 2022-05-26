Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Increases By 615.6%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 615.6% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

