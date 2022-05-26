Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 98.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

