Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 98.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $31.80.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.