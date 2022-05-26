Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Increases By 2,598.2%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 2,598.2% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GESI opened at $4.80 on Thursday. General European Strategic Investments has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

