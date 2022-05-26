Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 79.8%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 414,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

