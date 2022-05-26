Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 89.4%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the April 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.