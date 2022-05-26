Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Decreases By 78.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

EMIF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

