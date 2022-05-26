Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 97.1%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 14,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,668. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.40.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

