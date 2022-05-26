Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Grows By 1,300.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAF remained flat at $$87.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $91.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

