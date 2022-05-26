Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Decreases By 80.6%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 43,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LNVGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lenovo Group (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.