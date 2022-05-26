Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Declines By 89.7%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

