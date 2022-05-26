Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Expands By 930.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Puma stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983. Puma has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

