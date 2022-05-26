Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 273,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($150.00) to €129.00 ($137.23) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.