Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 342 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

