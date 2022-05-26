Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New $344,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $393.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.15 and its 200-day moving average is $476.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

