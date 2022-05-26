Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

