Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

ULTA opened at $352.95 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $386.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.