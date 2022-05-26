Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2,480.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AutoZone by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.47.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,964.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,037.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,975.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

