Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

