Silver Rock Financial LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Silver Rock Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITQRU remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,165. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

