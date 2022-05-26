Silver Rock Financial LP Has $254,000 Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDACU. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

