Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $931,000 Investment in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

NASDAQ ENTFU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

