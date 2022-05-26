Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 319,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,321,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000.

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Thursday. 5,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

