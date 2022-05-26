Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZT remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

