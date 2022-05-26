Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.63% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 446,469 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 680,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 670,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNL stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

