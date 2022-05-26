Silver Rock Financial LP Sells 142,661 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Silver Rock Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,661 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 2.12% of Iron Spark I worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter worth $2,960,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter worth $4,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Spark I by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Spark I stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Iron Spark I Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is intends to focus on the businesses in the consumer sector. Iron Spark I Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

