Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000.

Shares of GEEXU stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

