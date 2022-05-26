Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,685. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.