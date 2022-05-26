Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.31.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,250. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

