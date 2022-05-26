Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.96 million and the highest is $14.28 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $939.22 million, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.