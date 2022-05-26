Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.50

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $19.12. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 30,222 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

