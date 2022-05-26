Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 0.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,613. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

