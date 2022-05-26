Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) VP Acquires $49,775.00 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 179,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,539. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.
TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
