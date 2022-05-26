Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $78.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKY opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

