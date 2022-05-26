SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,006. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

