SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will post $41.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.48 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $163.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.44 million to $182.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $152.72 million to $231.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 400,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

