SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

