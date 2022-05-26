Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 890,003 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

