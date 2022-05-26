Smoothy Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $82,670.22 and $174,026.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.19 or 1.77866574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 354.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.